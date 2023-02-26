Erin Brockovich Holds Town Hall In East Palestine To Help Residents Prepare For The 'Long Game' "We often find out five and ten years down the road after you were told it was safe, 'Oops...Houston We Have a Problem'.
Erin Brockovich Holds Town Hall In East Palestine To Help Residents Prepare For The 'Long Game' "We often find out five and ten years down the road after you were told it was safe, 'Oops...Houston We Have a Problem'.
Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports live from East Palestine, Ohio, on residents' frustrations with the federal..