Resident Evil 4 Official Trailer 3 (2023) PS5 & PS4

Capcom is developing and publishing Resident Evil 4, a survival horror game.

It is a remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, and it will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

The player controls agent Leon S.

Kennedy, who is on a mission to save Ashley Graham, the President of the United States' daughter.