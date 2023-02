Detective Comics Is Officially Dead. Why I Can No Longer Watch DC Products Until James Gunn Is Gone.

My love for D.C.

#superhero #comics has taken a turn toward confusion.

Comic books are now about an agenda that has nothing to do with what's always driven them - A hero vs villain, structural model.

His focus is to drive home the antihero and blur all moral lines at every level of comic film making, from the writing process to the choosing of actors, to the post production.