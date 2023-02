Hold Fast to the Lord - Joshua 23: 7-11

Joshua 23: 7-11 Do not associate with these nations that remain among you; do not invoke the names of their gods or swear by them.

You must not serve them or bow down to them.

But you are to hold fast to the Lord your God, as you have until now.

The Lord has driven out before you great and powerful nations; to this day no one has been able to withstand you.

One of you routs a thousand, because the Lord your God fights for you, just as he promised.

So be very careful to love the Lord your God.