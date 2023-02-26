Woody Harrelson Exposes Covid Narrative On Saturday Night Live

The biggest drug cartels buy up all the media and all the politicians, all the people stay locked in their homes and can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs over and over
The biggest drug cartels buy up all the media and all the politicians, all the people stay locked in their homes and can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs over and over
Actor Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend, and courted controversy with a monologue that..
Woody Harrelson is under fire for referencing his controversial stance on vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic in his opening..