'Inching towards conclusion': Irish PM says EU deal with UK over Northern Ireland Protocol is close

Talks between the UK and the European Union are intensifying this weekend as both sides try to reach agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Leo Varadkar said "inching towards a conclusion" but there is a still a gap to be closed.
The deputy prime minister earlier said the UK was close to securing a deal with the European Union.
Attempts to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol - the deal covering trade with the EU and Great Britain - have..