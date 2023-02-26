Devotion: Identity Crisis | Dave & Teresa Van Winkle

We are told that pockets of Revival are breaking out all around the world on Campuses and in Churches.

What an amazing time this is.

There are those who fly from all over the world to participate and then there are critics who think they have the right to judge what God is doing.

This is what we have been praying for for decades.

In a time when our youth are under attack from cancel culture, wokeism, gender identity, CRT and on it goes; God says this is my answer to your challenges.

I pour out my Spirit upon all flesh with purity, repentance and holiness.

The affects will last for lifetimes as these believers got their spiritual cups filled and then are sent out fired up and energized for some Kingdom expansion.

I'm excited!