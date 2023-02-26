Counting underway but it could be days before official election result is announced in Nigeria

Some frustrated Nigerians cast their ballots with flashlights while others stood watch at their polling stations as counting got under way late Saturday amid fears of vote tampering after a day of delays in Africa's most populous nation.
Some frustrated Nigerians cast their ballots with flashlights while others stood watch at their polling stations as counting got under way late Saturday amid fears of vote tampering after a day of delays in Africa's most populous nation.
**Introduction: Rich Africa**
Africa is undoubtedly the continent best endowed with natural resources. With a surface..
It’s been twenty years since the state of Kerala in South India witnessed an unprecedented tribal land struggle. It was on 19..