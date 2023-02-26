Gorillaz - Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo (Official Video)

Gorillaz - Silent Running (Official Video) from the new album Cracker Island - out now - https://gorillaz.com - featuring additional collaborations with Bad Bunny, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala & Bootie Brown, Thundercat.
Gorillaz - Silent Running (Official Video) from the new album Cracker Island - out now - https://gorillaz.com - featuring additional collaborations with Bad Bunny, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala & Bootie Brown, Thundercat.
Damon Albarn from the Gorillaz stopped by Genius to break down their latest hit “Silent Running,” which has been streamed over..