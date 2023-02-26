David Lammy accuses govt of not involving DUP in protocol ta

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Labour will support a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, saying it is "hugely important we put national interests above party interests".

He goes on to suggest that the prime minister hasn't involved the unionist DUP party "as closely as he should have done" in negotiations, saying unionists have been "badly treated by this government right back to Boris Johnson striking deal in the first place." Report by Nelsonr.

