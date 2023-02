Café Stella and the Reaper's Butterflies (Part 30) [Nozomi's Route] - I Wish I Was That Cat

"Takamine Kousei was living a carefree college life until, one day, he tragically died in an accident.

But then, the bizarre happened: Takamine Kousei opened his eyes again.

And what's more, when he woke up, it was the morning of the very day, he had died."