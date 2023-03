“This joker doesn’t work”: what does it mean to stop the agreement that controls the nuclear arsenal

The countries of the G7 (G7) are not afraid of Putin’s threats, the countries participating in the group: Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, the USA and the European Union say in a joint statement.

They denounced the Kremlin’s irresponsible rhetoric and stressed that Moscow’s nuclear blackmail would not affect support for Ukraine.

This statement was a response to the Kremlin’s decision that Russia is suspending participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.