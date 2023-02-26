Only coconut shell capital, this online business can sell every day

Only coconut shell capital, this online business can sell every day || business ideas in rural areas This online business idea arose when there were many coconut shells in rural areas that had not been utilized optimally.

Whereas coconut shells can be made of various kinds of handicrafts that can be sold online (Coconut shell crafts can be used as an online business opportunity) The results of the production of coconut shell crafts This coconut can penetrate the export market.

There are many types of creations from this coconut shell, for example flower vases, cups, bowls, even jewelry containers like in this video.

As for marketing coconut shell craft products, it's very easy, you can leat online and offline, it's not half-hearted if seriously pursued.

This coconut shell craft can generate tens of millions of rupiah in turnover.