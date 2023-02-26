'Zombie Drug' wreaks havoc in USA as users get raw wounds on skin | Oneindia News

'Zombie Drug' wreaks havoc in USA as users get raw wounds on skin; Turkey-Syria death toll crosses 50,000 as fresh quakes hit the country; India abstains from voting in UN on a resolution for lasting peace in Ukraine; Scores missing as coal mine collapses in China; Tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine; Biden visits Ukraine, Poland ahead of 1 year war anniversary; Japan and China conduct first security dialogue in four years; Vladimir Putin withdraws Russia from participation in nuclear treaty with US; Tajikistan hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake #ZombieDrug #ZombieVirus #Xylazine