HORRIBLE!! Ukraine troops intercept and destroyed 32 army Russian Wagner Group in Bakhmut

Border guards stop Russians' attempt to break through to Bakhmut.

Several groups of Russian infantry tried to bypass a stronghold of the Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut, but the border guards stopped the enemy's advance and eliminated five invaders.

To stop the maneuver of the Russian-occupation forces, our fighters dragged the occupiers into a shooting battle and called for support.

The enemy had to refuse to bypass a line and tried to capture the positions of a border unit.