LIVESTREAM 12:30pm EST: The Globalists In Plain Sight! United Pilots Sue Over Vax Mandate

CDMedia’s American Conversations Host Christine Dolan interviews Jim Zietlow and Tom Floyd, two former United Airlines pilots with impressive U.S. military experience.

Together, with their fellow United colleagues are standing for safety for pilots, crew and ground crews against the mandated covid so-called “vaccinations,” and for safety in the skies for the public domestically and internationally.