Church Service - 2-26-2023 Livestream - Matthew 9:1-8 - Forgiven

Complete Church Service for Sunday, February 26, 2023.
As human beings living in this world we are a needful bunch.
We need food & water.
We need clothes & careful nurturing.
We need shelter & protection.
We need friendship & encouragement.
We need guidance & direction.
We need compassion & love.
But of all the needs that we have as human beings, the Bible tells us that there is one need that is far greater than any other: The need for forgiveness.
In this message Pastor Larry explores our need for forgiveness and how Jesus Christ provides it.