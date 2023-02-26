Church Service - 2-26-2023 Livestream - Matthew 9:1-8 - Forgiven

Complete Church Service for Sunday, February 26, 2023.

As human beings living in this world we are a needful bunch.

We need food & water.

We need clothes & careful nurturing.

We need shelter & protection.

We need friendship & encouragement.

We need guidance & direction.

We need compassion & love.

But of all the needs that we have as human beings, the Bible tells us that there is one need that is far greater than any other: The need for forgiveness.

In this message Pastor Larry explores our need for forgiveness and how Jesus Christ provides it.