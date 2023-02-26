2-26-23 | James 4:7-17

“ I desire to whisper one truth in your ear, and I pray that it may startle you: You are submitting even now.

You say, ‘Not I; am lord of myself.’ I know you think so, but all the while you are submitting to the devil.

The verse before us hints to this.

‘Submit yourselves unto God.

Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.’ If you do not submit to God you never will resist the devil, and you will remain constantly under his tyrannical power.

Which shall be your master, God or devil, for one of these must?

No man is without a master.”