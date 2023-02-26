Transhumanist Party Enlightenment Salon with Sharif Rana on Nikola Tesla Technologies & Smart Cities

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 1 p.m.

U.S. Pacific Time, the U.S. Transhumanist Party presents a Virtual Enlightenment Salon with Sharif Uddin Ahmed Rana, who provides an update regarding the virtual conference that he is co-hosting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 17-18, 2023 – the International Conference on Advances in Nikola Tesla Technologies in the Twenty-First Century – for which participation will be available for free.

Dr. Sharif Rana also discusses his concept of a smart city and other smart communities in Bangladesh, starting with the Lakshmipur District, and the progress of his work on a public-private partnership to establish such smart communities, which may offer some opportunities for the implementation of transhumanist policy and governance ideas.