Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills dozens of people

At least 59 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday (February 26), authorities said.
Angela Johnston reports.
At least 59 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday (February 26), authorities said.
Angela Johnston reports.
Watch VideoAt least 43 migrants died when their overcrowded wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy..