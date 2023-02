Manwich presents: Be Informed... Ep#19 The Patterson & Gimlin Footage

On Oct.

20, 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin were riding horseback along the banks of Bluff Creek, in Northern California’s Six Rivers National Forest when they filmed just under a minute of what looks to be a large, hair-covered female bipedal figure walking into the frame from the left, glancing over its right shoulder, and continuing until it exits on the right.

The footage is the most famous, most debated—but never definitively debunked—video capture of a supposed sasquatch.