Dominion-The Dance of the Spirit

The Holy Spirit is tailored made for the specific you, He is able to lead and guide you into the real you, your authentic self in Christ.

We are start out as a child, reasoning like a child, and the Spirit renews our identity and we put away childish things as we come into the person we always have been.

Religion identifies us as a worthless sinner, an unworthy worm, whereas God never saw us this way and with traditional Christianity we are always trying to become who we've always been.

This is part one of a two-part series on the importance of the Holy Spirit regarding dominion.