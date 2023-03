Lab-Grown Steak? Can Lab-Grown Steak be the Future of Meat? | Big Business | Business Insider

Beef has a massive carbon footprint.

Plant-based alternatives, like Beyond Meat, have grown into a $5.6 billion market.

Still, scientists are trying to go a step further.

This time, growing real meat in a lab without killing a cow.

We head to Israel to see how a 3D-printed steak is made and if it could really make a dent in the busted beef industry.