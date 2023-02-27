Wheats or Tares, Which One Are You?

We all know what wheat is but do you know what a tare is?

A tare is a grain that looks like wheat, but it has no value.

As a matter of fact the seeds of the tares are poisonous.

When tares grow in a wheat field they are allowed to mature, but at harvest time they are separated out and burned.

So we have to ask why is it so difficult, to tell which of those professing to follow Christ are the “wheat” and which ones are the “tares” who are currently infiltrating the ranks of the true believers?

What is it that has changed in society today that makes us stop and ponder, Jesus’ words?