Alex Murdaugh Trial (DAY 5 for Defense) Live With Lawyers- Last Day of Testimony?

On Friday, Alex spent all day on the stand facing cross-examination, re-direct and re-cross.
On Friday, Alex spent all day on the stand facing cross-examination, re-direct and re-cross.
Let's finish Joe's stream (Good Lawgic) Lets talk about more exculpatory findings from the evidence as well as..
Day 17 finished with arguments made by State and Defense about whether the "Roadside Incident" of Alex Murdaugh..
Day 14 finished with a wrap of State's witness Mark Tinsley. Defense objected to Tinsley testifying based on their..