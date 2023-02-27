Teddy bears rain on football match for quake survivors

Thousands of teddy bears and other stuffed toys were thrown on to the pitch on Sunday (February 26) during a match in Istanbul between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, as a donation to Turkey's child quake survivors.
