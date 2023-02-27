13 - FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - Ancient Planets at War - Part 1 in this series - 2-26-23

Every civilization on this earth have worshipped the planets and stars as deities to one extent or another.

Why do so many ancient texts, pictures and stories tell of catastrophes, disasters and the sudden loss of life being caused from these deities or cosmological events?

What is the real cause of all the disasters and catastrophes we experience on earth?

Can they be explained biblically?

We think YES!

Tonight we will examine ancient text, modern science and find connections unfold in ways few have dared to research.

We hope you'll join us for this thought provoking study, Ancient Planets at War, Part 1 of this series.