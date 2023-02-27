Good Samaritan Apprehends Suspect After Fatal Car Crash.

It's the dramatic moment a good Samaritan took down an alleged drunk driver trying to escape the scene of a horrific fatal crash he caused.

Dylan Molina drove through a red light, slamming head-on into a family sedan that instantly killed off-duty police officer Alex Cervantes, officials said.

Justin Gonzalez pinned Molina to the ground after he tried to flee the scene.

Police say he consumed eight double-vodka red bull cocktails and 16 single shots.

The suspect pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter./Sarour