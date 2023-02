2-26-2023 | Body of Christ : Pattern of Christ - Part 3

This Sunday, Mike McClung returned to the first Body of Christ series, called the Pattern of the Son of Man.

In this message, Part 3, Mike shows how the development of the Lord Jesus Christ from obscurity to Messiah models the ways of the Father in developing His people into a Bride for His Son.

If we resist this process, we will experience delay and frustration, but if we surrender to the Father's ways, He will produce the image of the Son of Man in His people.