Why I Believe The King James Bible is God's Holy Word

God made his word unique through hundreds of prophecies about things that history has already recorded -- things that have been accurately fulfilled.

No other book can make that claim.

I wonder why people won't just read God's word for themselves, instead of trusting in other limited men, most of whom i wouldn't trust to wash my socks.

(2 Samuel 22:31) "As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him."