PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch 2 railway projects in Karnataka | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport and lay the foundation for various development projects in Belagavi today.

According to reports, this will be the prime minister’s fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

