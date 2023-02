Creed III: Jonathan Majors teases Kang taking on The Avengers

Jonathan Majors has fought Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm and sparred verbally with Loki.

Next, the actor will box Michael B.

Jordan’s Adonis Creed in Creed III.

And beyond that, Majors – who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – will wage war on The Avengers in the upcoming ensemble picture Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It’s a challenge he is very much looking forward to.

Creed III is in cinemas and IMAX from 3 March.