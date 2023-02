47% of Black People Don’t Think It’s “Okay To Be White” | Ep. 282

Newspapers across America are cancelling "Dilbert" comic strip artist Scott Adams after they claim he went on a racist rant in response to a new Rasmussen report that says 47% of black people don’t think it’s "okay to be white." Today, Liz analyzes the video piece by piece to discuss what he says, why he says it, and what the bigger lesson at play is.

Plus, do Christian parents need to send their children to public school for the greater good?

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.