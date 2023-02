Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires senior military commander, no reason given | Oneindia News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the commander of joint forces operation Major Gen Eduard Mykhailovich Moskalov, as per the recent reports.

Major General Eduard was appointed to the position last March and the reason behind his sudden firing is unknown.

