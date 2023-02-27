When your flank turns into a flex (Valorant highlight)

So I was playing with my friend when on the first round our killjoy decided it would be a good idea to take spike and leave the rest of us on the other side of the map.

After we got a couple kills, I proceeded to start rotating through mid, and would ya look at that!

There's people rotating from B to A.

But I didn't get there fast enough, so I decided to play for a lineup instead of speeding up my flank to get kills.

It worked so well, I played lineup AND got kills!

