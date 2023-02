Medal Of Honor | Episode 3 | World War Two (Europe)

This episode details the "Forgotten War" and awardees First Lieutenant Walter Schowalter, Corporal Rodolfo Hernandez and Sergeant Cornelius Charlton in battle against the Communist Chinese and North Koreans.

In addition, the "Special Citations & Awards" given to the Unknown Soldiers and the unknowns of Allies from World War One are examined.