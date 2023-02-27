The #XXXTentacion Case - Day 13 - Fl v Newsome, Williams and Boatwright
The #XXXTentacion Case - Day 13 - Fl v Newsome, Williams and Boatwright

Join us as we follow the trial of of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion; Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28.