CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre Betrays Conservatives

Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau tag team to slam true freedom fighter Christine Anderson MEP from Germany.

Pierre forces apology by 3 MPs for meeting with her.

Calls Anderson’s views “vile” and wishes she never came here.

Poilievre referred to her as a racist for calling out the violence against women in Germany.

Pierre Poilievre has shown his true colours and you cannot unsee it.

Shame.