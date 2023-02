πŸ”΅ Noon Prayer Watch | The Month Ahead | 2/27/2023

As February comes to an end, we want to look ahead for what is before us in the days ahead.

We want to posture ourselves properly for the coming battle.

The Lord is releasing the prophetic to many voices about the month ahead.

We want to be obedient to what the Lord has been revealing to us and make sure you are equipped for the month ahead.

Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for the next steps for life in this nation.