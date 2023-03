GAVIN NEWSOM IS LEADING CALIFORNIA TO FINANCIAL RUIN

Fox News reports, there are concerns about California's fiscal future as the state's budget deficit may exceed the already large number predicted by Democratic Gov.

Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced last month that California will face a $22.5 billion budget deficit next year.

Compared to last year, when the state enjoyed a surplus of about $100 billion due to federal COVID relief and surging capital gains, this year's figure represents a sharp decline.