EU and UK open 'new chapter' with Northern Ireland Protocol deal

The new deal is called the Windsor Framework and reduces red tape and customs checks for goods from Great Britain that are intended to stay in Northern Ireland
The EU and UK want to put an end to more than a year of wrangling over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. Will..
Defence Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "hopeful" the government can reach a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol,..