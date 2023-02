UK and EU strike post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol deal

Britain and the European Union have agreed on a set of changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sunak said there had been a “decisive breakthrough” in agreeing changes to the protocol.

The pair unveiled three key elements of the so-called Windsor Framework.

Report by Hajariv.

