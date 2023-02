PM scraps Boris Johnson's controversial NI Protocol

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will scrap Boris Johnson's controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules on Northern Ireland after negotiating a new deal with the European Union.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, he said his own new 'Windsor Framework' meant there is no longer legal justification for the Bill.

Report by Alibhaiz.

