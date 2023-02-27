US Hit With Series of Tornadoes Amid Strong Winter Storms

The news comes as strong winter storms cause extreme weather across the U.S. According to the National Weather Service, nine tornadoes were reported in Kansas, Oklahoma and northwest Texas on the evening of February 26.

Fierce winds flipped cars and brought down trees and power lines that knocked out power to about 12,000 homes and businesses.

In the city of Norman, Oklahoma, authorities reported at least 12 weather-related injuries.

Across the U.S., extreme weather has caused dangerous travel conditions, delays and damage to infrastructure.

Over the past five days, ice storms have cut electricity to over 130,000 homes and businesses in Michigan, according to Poweroutage.us.

Al Jazeera reports that more extreme weather is still on the way, with northeastern states like Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts forecast to receive heavy snow in the coming days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on the west coast have flooded roads in California, parts of which experienced rare snowfall, including the coastal city of Santa Barbara.

Tom DiLiberto, a climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says that the impact of climate change on winter storms presents a complex problem.