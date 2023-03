Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man 3’ Gets Mauled by ‘Cocaine Bear,’ Suffers Record 69.7 Percent Drop | THR News

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' may have won the weekend with $32.2 million but got badly dinged by 'Cocaine Bear,' which opened to a much better-than-expected $23.1 million for Universal.

The faith-based 'Jesus Revolution' also delivered strong numbers.