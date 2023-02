"Woody Harrelson, Scott Adams, Unpopular War" ft Rich Baris 2/27/23

Rich Baris (https://peoplespundit.locals.com/) returns for his regular last-Monday-of-the-month spot to catch up, and there is plenty to discuss: Woody Harrelson delivers a moment of CLOVID clarity on SNL; Scott Adams dealing with the fallout of controversial remarks on race relations; the war in Ukraine gets more dangerous as it becomes more unpopular; and what the hell is really happening with John Fetterman?

That and much more on what is just the beginning of an exciting week.