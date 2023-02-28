Study Reveals Healthy Habits To Cut Risk of Developing Dementia

'The Guardian' reports that a recent two-decade long study has revealed a number of healthy habits that could reduce the risk of developing dementia.

According to the research, an active lifestyle and a healthy diet through middle age are just two components of lowering the chances of developing conditions like dementia.

Other factors include not smoking, maintaining normal blood pressure, controlling cholesterol levels and having low blood sugar levels.

Since we now know that dementia can begin in the brain decades before diagnosis, it’s important that we learn more about how your habits in middle age can affect your risk of dementia in old age, Pamela Rist, Associate epidemiologist in the division of preventive medicine at Brigham, via 'The Guardian'.

The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life, Pamela Rist, Associate epidemiologist in the division of preventive medicine at Brigham, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that the number of people living with the condition is expected to nearly triple, reaching 153 million by 2050.

According to experts, it presents a major threat to future health and social care systems around the world.

It can be empowering for people to know that by taking steps such as exercising for half an hour a day or keeping their blood pressure under control, they can reduce their risk of dementia, Pamela Rist, Associate epidemiologist in the division of preventive medicine at Brigham, via 'The Guardian'.

Beyond being active and looking after our heart, getting a good night’s sleep, challenging our brain and keeping connected to the people around us can all help reduce our chances of developing dementia, Susan Mitchell, Head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, via 'The Guardian'