Curse of the Swamp Creature (1966) - Classic Sci-Fi Horror Movie

In this classic B-movie, a mad scientist creates a half-human, half-reptile creature in a murky swamp in the heart of the Louisiana bayou.

When a group of unsuspecting researchers stumble upon the creature's lair, they become entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse with the swamp's most terrifying inhabitant.

With suspenseful music, cheesy special effects, and over-the-top acting, "Curse of the Swamp Creature" is a must-see for fans of classic sci-fi horror movies.