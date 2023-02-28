No Show Joe / New Jan 6th Footage / A New Law That Shouldn't Be Needed

The current "president" still hasn't shown up to support his own countrymen in E.

Palestine, OH after the horrific train derailment that left behind massive air and water quality concerns.

The mayor of that city says it's a big slap in the face.

"He's over in Ukraine.

Tells you what kind of guy he is." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump showed up on his own dime bringing supplies that are much needed as well as moral support while listening to residents' concerns.

You know, what a REAL president would do.

We talk about that in this episode, new footage from Jan.

6th that proves what we've known all along and discuss a new law that shouldn't even be needed but is because of the perverts currently running things.

And of course, a moment of faith as we put God front and center to help us through these evil times.

Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!