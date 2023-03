The Golden Rule: A Children's Story About Kindness

In this heartwarming children's story, we follow the adventures of Lily, a kind-hearted girl who lives in a small village.

Lily's empathy and compassion lead her to befriend Sophie, a shy girl who didn't have any friends.

When Lily sees a boy named Max being teased by some other kids, she stands up for him and invites him to play with them.

Lily's kindness and leadership inspire others to follow her example, and soon the entire village becomes a kinder and happier place to live in.